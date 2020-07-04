9011 Cloudveil Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Mansfield ISD. Southwind Subdivision. Laminate floors for living area and hallway. Walking distance to green belt and community facilities. Desirable community attending Brown Elementary School. Great community with swimming pool, playground. Close to 360, easy access to shopping centers and employment centers. 3 bedrooms, master bedroom has separate shower area, spacious yard. Carpets will be professionally cleaned before move in. Application Fee is $55 per adult, pet security deposit required for pets, amount depends on size. Please use TAR Application Form.