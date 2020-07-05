All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 8420 Jacaranda Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
8420 Jacaranda Way
Last updated July 5 2019 at 1:40 AM

8420 Jacaranda Way

8420 Jacaranda Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8420 Jacaranda Way, Arlington, TX 76002
Harris Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
ABSOLUTE DOLLHOUSE! STUNNING UPDATED Home zoned for Mansfield HS. NEWER Granite countertops. Nice open floor plan with HUGE living area which opens to the formal dining room. New ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Elegant master suite with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Cooks delight kitchen with breakfast bar, built in microwave, and smooth top range. Large lush backyard. Community park and playground. Zoned for Mansfield HS.Close to schools, restaurants and shopping! Hurry this will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8420 Jacaranda Way have any available units?
8420 Jacaranda Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 8420 Jacaranda Way have?
Some of 8420 Jacaranda Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8420 Jacaranda Way currently offering any rent specials?
8420 Jacaranda Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8420 Jacaranda Way pet-friendly?
No, 8420 Jacaranda Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 8420 Jacaranda Way offer parking?
Yes, 8420 Jacaranda Way offers parking.
Does 8420 Jacaranda Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8420 Jacaranda Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8420 Jacaranda Way have a pool?
No, 8420 Jacaranda Way does not have a pool.
Does 8420 Jacaranda Way have accessible units?
No, 8420 Jacaranda Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8420 Jacaranda Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8420 Jacaranda Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way
Arlington, TX 76001
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Woodcreek
2717 Lawrence Rd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center