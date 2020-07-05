8420 Jacaranda Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

ABSOLUTE DOLLHOUSE! STUNNING UPDATED Home zoned for Mansfield HS. NEWER Granite countertops. Nice open floor plan with HUGE living area which opens to the formal dining room. New ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Elegant master suite with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Cooks delight kitchen with breakfast bar, built in microwave, and smooth top range. Large lush backyard. Community park and playground. Zoned for Mansfield HS.Close to schools, restaurants and shopping! Hurry this will go fast!