Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage

You'll love this delightful 2 story, 2 car garage home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms located in Arlington! The home features a living room, a family room with a fireplace, laminate wood floors which opens up to the kitchen! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Home has easy access to highways and shopping! Don't miss out! Half a month free