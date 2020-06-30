830 Mirabell Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bed 2 Bath Duplex, Close to Everything! - This is an amazing property in the heart of Arlington! This home is offering 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, & new paint. The fenced back yard is very spacious, includes outside storage.. Full size washer and dryer connections. This property is a must see! It will not last long!



Online apps only at www.classicpm.com, go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for application to show. Application fees are $45 per adult. The lease must be signed & deposit paid before the property is taken off market. First full months rent, $250 Admin Fee, and any remaining pet deposit all due before move in.



(RLNE4722742)