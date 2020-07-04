All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 8214 Leaning Oak Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
8214 Leaning Oak Ct
Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:56 PM

8214 Leaning Oak Ct

8214 Leaning Oak Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8214 Leaning Oak Court, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move in ready 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Arlington. This home features a formal dining room, island in kitchen, large covered patio, and much more. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=GQ6XfzyoVV&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8214 Leaning Oak Ct have any available units?
8214 Leaning Oak Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 8214 Leaning Oak Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8214 Leaning Oak Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8214 Leaning Oak Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8214 Leaning Oak Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8214 Leaning Oak Ct offer parking?
No, 8214 Leaning Oak Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8214 Leaning Oak Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8214 Leaning Oak Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8214 Leaning Oak Ct have a pool?
No, 8214 Leaning Oak Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8214 Leaning Oak Ct have accessible units?
No, 8214 Leaning Oak Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8214 Leaning Oak Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8214 Leaning Oak Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8214 Leaning Oak Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 8214 Leaning Oak Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Woodcreek
2717 Lawrence Rd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center