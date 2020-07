Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Arlington home with lots of charm! A ceiling high brick fireplace with mantle provides a warm centerpiece to this living area. The kitchen includes a stainless steel appliance package and granite counter tops! Washer and dryer hookups can be found right outside the kitchen for easy and convenient access. With three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a fenced back yard, this home is ready for you!