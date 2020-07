Amenities

Beautiful four bedroom three bath home has been fully updated and is move in ready. Home is very open and has lots of natural light. Two spacious living areas, one with woodburning fireplace. Two dining areas and kitchen with tile backsplash tons of storage space. Home features two master bedrooms, one upstairs and one downstairs! Other two bedrooms are nice sized. Small backyard with open patio. Two car garage! Convenient location! A must see!