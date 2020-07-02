All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:56 AM

816 Wilmor Court

816 Wilmer Court · No Longer Available
Location

816 Wilmer Court, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single story home in Arlington. Updated plank flooring in the front formal areas and back living area. Newer carpet in the 2 bedrooms and 1 bedroom has ceramic. The master bathroom has a garden tub and separate shower. This home has 2 dining areas. There is a fireplace in back living area. The 2 car garage has an opener and yard is fenced. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. App fee is $45 per person and can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Wilmor Court have any available units?
816 Wilmor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 Wilmor Court have?
Some of 816 Wilmor Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 Wilmor Court currently offering any rent specials?
816 Wilmor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Wilmor Court pet-friendly?
No, 816 Wilmor Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 816 Wilmor Court offer parking?
Yes, 816 Wilmor Court offers parking.
Does 816 Wilmor Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 Wilmor Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Wilmor Court have a pool?
No, 816 Wilmor Court does not have a pool.
Does 816 Wilmor Court have accessible units?
No, 816 Wilmor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Wilmor Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 Wilmor Court has units with dishwashers.

