816 Wilmor Court

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful single story home in Arlington. Updated plank flooring in the front formal areas and back living area. Newer carpet in the 2 bedrooms and 1 bedroom has ceramic. The master bathroom has a garden tub and separate shower. This home has 2 dining areas. There is a fireplace in back living area. The 2 car garage has an opener and yard is fenced. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. App fee is $45 per person and can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years