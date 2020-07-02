816 Wilmor Court

Amenities
Beautiful single story home in Arlington. Updated plank flooring in the front formal areas and back living area. Newer carpet in the 2 bedrooms and 1 bedroom has ceramic. The master bathroom has a garden tub and separate shower. This home has 2 dining areas. There is a fireplace in back living area. The 2 car garage has an opener and yard is fenced. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. App fee is $45 per person and can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years