Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful Mansfield ISD rental ready for a new family! Hardwood tile throughout living room and bedrooms. No carpet! Incredible oversized back yard for kids to play. 1 year old HVAC will help keep monthly utilities low. Large living room includes wood burning fireplace. Quick access to highways, shopping, and entertainment. No pets. Tenant criteria is available and will be provided prior to showings.