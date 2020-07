Amenities

Single story home with covered front exterior, and a two-car garage, and a lush-green lawns. The backyard is complete with a privacy fence, a patio area,and a spacious yard. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile throughout, lots of natural lighting, an open layout, and bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar.