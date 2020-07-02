All apartments in Arlington
811 W Lonesome Dove Trail
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:48 AM

811 W Lonesome Dove Trail

811 West Lonesome Dove Trail · No Longer Available
Location

811 West Lonesome Dove Trail, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedroom home just refurbished with wood look allure flooring in most of the house and granite counter tops in bathrooms. Just repainted inside and ready for move in. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. Large fenced back yard with mature shade trees. Agents see Rental Criteria form uploaded in MLS media for more instructions. Use TAR lease application. No dogs larger than 20 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 W Lonesome Dove Trail have any available units?
811 W Lonesome Dove Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 W Lonesome Dove Trail have?
Some of 811 W Lonesome Dove Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 W Lonesome Dove Trail currently offering any rent specials?
811 W Lonesome Dove Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 W Lonesome Dove Trail pet-friendly?
No, 811 W Lonesome Dove Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 811 W Lonesome Dove Trail offer parking?
Yes, 811 W Lonesome Dove Trail offers parking.
Does 811 W Lonesome Dove Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 W Lonesome Dove Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 W Lonesome Dove Trail have a pool?
No, 811 W Lonesome Dove Trail does not have a pool.
Does 811 W Lonesome Dove Trail have accessible units?
No, 811 W Lonesome Dove Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 811 W Lonesome Dove Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 W Lonesome Dove Trail has units with dishwashers.

