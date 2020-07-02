811 W Lonesome Dove Trail

Nice 4 bedroom home just refurbished with wood look allure flooring in most of the house and granite counter tops in bathrooms. Just repainted inside and ready for move in. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. Large fenced back yard with mature shade trees. Agents see Rental Criteria form uploaded in MLS media for more instructions. Use TAR lease application. No dogs larger than 20 lbs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
