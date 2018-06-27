810 Langford Dr.

Amenities

House in close proximity to elementary, middle, and high schools. Right across the street from the public library and a city dog park. Easy access to I-20 and Highway 360 for commuting to Dallas or Ft. Worth. Easy access to the ballparks( Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers). Central heating and cooling with a very spacious kitchen with large family room and dinning room areas. Nice and quiet neighborhood and right next to Arlington municipal airport. Call for an appointment and to obtain a rental application. Hurry, this home will rent fast! Thank you! Tenant will be responsible for electric and water utilities (no gas). The tenant will be responsible for the lawn and cleaning of the property. No pets unless the tenant agrees to pay a fee. Tenant cannot paint the rooms or modify the home in anyway unless the owner provides written permission. Absolutely NO smoking. Rent is due on the 1st of every month and late after 3 days upon which a $25 late fee will be assessed. After 7 days late rent, owner reserves right to evict.



