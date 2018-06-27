All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, TX
810 Langford Dr.
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:19 PM

810 Langford Dr.

810 Langford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

810 Langford Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
House in close proximity to elementary, middle, and high schools. Right across the street from the public library and a city dog park. Easy access to I-20 and Highway 360 for commuting to Dallas or Ft. Worth. Easy access to the ballparks( Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers). Central heating and cooling with a very spacious kitchen with large family room and dinning room areas. Nice and quiet neighborhood and right next to Arlington municipal airport. Call for an appointment and to obtain a rental application. Hurry, this home will rent fast! Thank you! Tenant will be responsible for electric and water utilities (no gas). The tenant will be responsible for the lawn and cleaning of the property. No pets unless the tenant agrees to pay a fee. Tenant cannot paint the rooms or modify the home in anyway unless the owner provides written permission. Absolutely NO smoking. Rent is due on the 1st of every month and late after 3 days upon which a $25 late fee will be assessed. After 7 days late rent, owner reserves right to evict.

(RLNE5284930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Langford Dr. have any available units?
810 Langford Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 Langford Dr. have?
Some of 810 Langford Dr.'s amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Langford Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
810 Langford Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Langford Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 Langford Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 810 Langford Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 810 Langford Dr. offers parking.
Does 810 Langford Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Langford Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Langford Dr. have a pool?
No, 810 Langford Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 810 Langford Dr. have accessible units?
No, 810 Langford Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Langford Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 Langford Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

