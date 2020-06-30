All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, TX
805 Del Mar Lane
805 Del Mar Lane

805 Del Mar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

805 Del Mar Lane, Arlington, TX 76012
Sherwood Knoll

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Located in NW Arlington this beautifully remodeled house features spacious master suite with a large walk-in closet, 3 additional bedrooms and a lovely office space, new fixtures, new paint, refinished counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Large back yard. Amenities a nearby Starbucks and other coffee shops, Marvelous Cakes and Pastries, and restaurants. 805 Del Mar Ln is also near University of Texas - Arlington, Inspiration Park and Arrowhead Park. This address can also be written as 805 Del Mar Lane, Arlington, Texas 76012.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Del Mar Lane have any available units?
805 Del Mar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Del Mar Lane have?
Some of 805 Del Mar Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Del Mar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
805 Del Mar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Del Mar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 805 Del Mar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 805 Del Mar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 805 Del Mar Lane offers parking.
Does 805 Del Mar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Del Mar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Del Mar Lane have a pool?
No, 805 Del Mar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 805 Del Mar Lane have accessible units?
No, 805 Del Mar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Del Mar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Del Mar Lane has units with dishwashers.

