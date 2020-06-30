Amenities

Located in NW Arlington this beautifully remodeled house features spacious master suite with a large walk-in closet, 3 additional bedrooms and a lovely office space, new fixtures, new paint, refinished counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Large back yard. Amenities a nearby Starbucks and other coffee shops, Marvelous Cakes and Pastries, and restaurants. 805 Del Mar Ln is also near University of Texas - Arlington, Inspiration Park and Arrowhead Park. This address can also be written as 805 Del Mar Lane, Arlington, Texas 76012.