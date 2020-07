Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Ready for a new tenant(s)!! Charming three bedroom brick house with one bath & one car garage (remote); nice sized fenced backyard which includes an open patio. Refrigerator is left for convenience only, not warranted. Schools should be verified. THIS IS NOT A SECTION 8 PARTICIPANT.