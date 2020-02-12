All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 8021 Blue Duck Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
8021 Blue Duck Trail
Last updated August 30 2019 at 11:13 AM

8021 Blue Duck Trail

8021 Blue Duck Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8021 Blue Duck Trail, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and well maintained home in nice neighborhood! Mansfield ISD! Walk in to the light and bright open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, spacious living room with wood burning fireplace. Large kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space, eat in bar, open to breakfast area. Large master with vaulted ceilings, double sinks, garden tub, separate shower. Recent updates include: Brand new tile flooring in both bathrooms, new cordless blinds throughout, paint and carpet! Nice yard with lots of room to play!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8021 Blue Duck Trail have any available units?
8021 Blue Duck Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 8021 Blue Duck Trail have?
Some of 8021 Blue Duck Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8021 Blue Duck Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8021 Blue Duck Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8021 Blue Duck Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8021 Blue Duck Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 8021 Blue Duck Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8021 Blue Duck Trail offers parking.
Does 8021 Blue Duck Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8021 Blue Duck Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8021 Blue Duck Trail have a pool?
No, 8021 Blue Duck Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8021 Blue Duck Trail have accessible units?
No, 8021 Blue Duck Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8021 Blue Duck Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8021 Blue Duck Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
West Village Townhomes
300 W Pioneer Pkwy
Arlington, TX 76010
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center