8021 Blue Duck Trail

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and well maintained home in nice neighborhood! Mansfield ISD! Walk in to the light and bright open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, spacious living room with wood burning fireplace. Large kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space, eat in bar, open to breakfast area. Large master with vaulted ceilings, double sinks, garden tub, separate shower. Recent updates include: Brand new tile flooring in both bathrooms, new cordless blinds throughout, paint and carpet! Nice yard with lots of room to play!