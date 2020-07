Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking

Are you looking a house ready to move in, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, in a great location?

Bingo you just found it!

Act quick before is gone!

Application fee: $50.00 per adult over the age of 18.

Carpet will be cleaned before moving in.

Owner is an active Real Estate agent in the State of Texas.

Tenant to verify all the information contained.