Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
8004 Stowe Springs Lane
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:09 AM

8004 Stowe Springs Lane

8004 Stowe Springs Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8004 Stowe Springs Lane, Arlington, TX 76002
Harris Crossing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 1 story in Mansfield ISD - This single story home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living area, formal dining, and kitchen with spacious pantry. New carpet in bedrooms and new vinyl plank throughout rest of home with ceramic tile in formal dining. New paint throughout, ceiling fan in living area as well as fireplace. 2 car garage, fenced back yard. Up to 2 pets ok - $500 deposit per pet (half refundable at move out) and $25 monthly pet fee. TAR app - $45 per adult. No smoking, no housing vouchers. Income must be 3.5x monthly rent and good rental (no evictions or collections in last 5 years).

(RLNE4856317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8004 Stowe Springs Lane have any available units?
8004 Stowe Springs Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 8004 Stowe Springs Lane have?
Some of 8004 Stowe Springs Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8004 Stowe Springs Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8004 Stowe Springs Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8004 Stowe Springs Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8004 Stowe Springs Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8004 Stowe Springs Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8004 Stowe Springs Lane offers parking.
Does 8004 Stowe Springs Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8004 Stowe Springs Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8004 Stowe Springs Lane have a pool?
No, 8004 Stowe Springs Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8004 Stowe Springs Lane have accessible units?
No, 8004 Stowe Springs Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8004 Stowe Springs Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8004 Stowe Springs Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

