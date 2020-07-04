8004 Stowe Springs Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice 1 story in Mansfield ISD - This single story home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living area, formal dining, and kitchen with spacious pantry. New carpet in bedrooms and new vinyl plank throughout rest of home with ceramic tile in formal dining. New paint throughout, ceiling fan in living area as well as fireplace. 2 car garage, fenced back yard. Up to 2 pets ok - $500 deposit per pet (half refundable at move out) and $25 monthly pet fee. TAR app - $45 per adult. No smoking, no housing vouchers. Income must be 3.5x monthly rent and good rental (no evictions or collections in last 5 years).



(RLNE4856317)