All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 7817 Roswell Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
7817 Roswell Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7817 Roswell Court

7817 Roswell Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7817 Roswell Court, Arlington, TX 76002
The Crossing at Ruidosa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
DR Horton built home with large, spacious rooms. Hard to find 4 bedrooms home and we just put in beautiful new carpet and vinyl plank flooring! This is such a great neighborhood with small park, softball fields, walking trails, and a gorgeous community pool. Neutral colors throughout. Plenty of room in the kitchen with a breakfast bar. The front bedroom would make a nice office. Master bath has 2 sinks, a garden tub, and separate shower stall. Low traffic street is a plus! Home comes with Fridge in kitchen and washer_dryer, and, the yard maintenance is taken care of by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7817 Roswell Court have any available units?
7817 Roswell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7817 Roswell Court have?
Some of 7817 Roswell Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7817 Roswell Court currently offering any rent specials?
7817 Roswell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7817 Roswell Court pet-friendly?
No, 7817 Roswell Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 7817 Roswell Court offer parking?
Yes, 7817 Roswell Court offers parking.
Does 7817 Roswell Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7817 Roswell Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7817 Roswell Court have a pool?
Yes, 7817 Roswell Court has a pool.
Does 7817 Roswell Court have accessible units?
No, 7817 Roswell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7817 Roswell Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7817 Roswell Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Woodcreek
2717 Lawrence Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center