7817 Roswell Court

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

DR Horton built home with large, spacious rooms. Hard to find 4 bedrooms home and we just put in beautiful new carpet and vinyl plank flooring! This is such a great neighborhood with small park, softball fields, walking trails, and a gorgeous community pool. Neutral colors throughout. Plenty of room in the kitchen with a breakfast bar. The front bedroom would make a nice office. Master bath has 2 sinks, a garden tub, and separate shower stall. Low traffic street is a plus! Home comes with Fridge in kitchen and washer_dryer, and, the yard maintenance is taken care of by the owner.