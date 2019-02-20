7808 Salton Lane

Amenities
Incredible home in the South Ridge Hills neighborhood of Arlington with 3 BR & 2 BA and plenty of charm! Features include an open concept floorplan, wood-like flooring, spacious kitchen with island, large bedrooms, updated fixtures and new interior paint! The fenced-in backyard will be perfect for relaxing or entertaining! Super cute home - come see today!
We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.