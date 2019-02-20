All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:39 PM

7808 Salton Lane

Location

7808 Salton Lane, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Incredible home in the South Ridge Hills neighborhood of Arlington with 3 BR & 2 BA and plenty of charm! Features include an open concept floorplan, wood-like flooring, spacious kitchen with island, large bedrooms, updated fixtures and new interior paint! The fenced-in backyard will be perfect for relaxing or entertaining! Super cute home - come see today!

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7808 Salton Lane have any available units?
7808 Salton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 7808 Salton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7808 Salton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7808 Salton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7808 Salton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7808 Salton Lane offer parking?
No, 7808 Salton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7808 Salton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7808 Salton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7808 Salton Lane have a pool?
No, 7808 Salton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7808 Salton Lane have accessible units?
No, 7808 Salton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7808 Salton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7808 Salton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7808 Salton Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7808 Salton Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

