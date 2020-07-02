7520 US 287 Highway

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Located in the middle of a 3.54 acre meadow. Recently updated 2700 square feet one story house. Which is perfect for assisted living. Inside sprinkler and fire detection system since it was previously an assisted living property. The home has two entrances on hwy 287 and on Russel Curry rd. Updates includes kitchen, floor tiles throughout, and complete overhaul of bathrooms. Property is on a 200 feet deep well,sewer is on a septic and heat is on lp gas tank. No water or sewer bills! No trash allowed outside and landlord will maintain the yard hence his tractors on one side of the big garage.