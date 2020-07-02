All apartments in Arlington
7520 US 287 Highway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7520 US 287 Highway

7520 Us Route 287 · No Longer Available
Location

7520 Us Route 287, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Located in the middle of a 3.54 acre meadow. Recently updated 2700 square feet one story house. Which is perfect for assisted living. Inside sprinkler and fire detection system since it was previously an assisted living property. The home has two entrances on hwy 287 and on Russel Curry rd. Updates includes kitchen, floor tiles throughout, and complete overhaul of bathrooms. Property is on a 200 feet deep well,sewer is on a septic and heat is on lp gas tank. No water or sewer bills! No trash allowed outside and landlord will maintain the yard hence his tractors on one side of the big garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7520 US 287 Highway have any available units?
7520 US 287 Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7520 US 287 Highway have?
Some of 7520 US 287 Highway's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7520 US 287 Highway currently offering any rent specials?
7520 US 287 Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7520 US 287 Highway pet-friendly?
No, 7520 US 287 Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 7520 US 287 Highway offer parking?
Yes, 7520 US 287 Highway offers parking.
Does 7520 US 287 Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7520 US 287 Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7520 US 287 Highway have a pool?
No, 7520 US 287 Highway does not have a pool.
Does 7520 US 287 Highway have accessible units?
No, 7520 US 287 Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 7520 US 287 Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7520 US 287 Highway has units with dishwashers.

