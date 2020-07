Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Lovely 4 bdrm home, just a block from Lake Arlington; great open feeling as you enter the front door, some recent paint wrought iron stairs & fencing; Spacious home with master downstairs & 3 bedrooms plus gameroom upstairs;rear 2 car garage; kitchen and all 2.5 baths have granite countertops; 2-inch blinds thruout; built-in shelves & good closet space; there is also a bonus unfinished room upstairs if more space is needed; drive home to this quiet & peaceful location