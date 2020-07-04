7301 Paleon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully renovated open concept home in a great neighborhood of Mansfield schools! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! 3 beds 2 bath with a formal dining. Fresh neutral grey paint throughout, newly install wood-like tile flooring throughout! ZERO carpet! Beautiful kitchen with skylight, granite counter-top, abundance, stainless steel appliances, abundance of counter space, and deep undermount sink. Spacious master suite with a beautiful bathroom with granite counter-top. Spacious backyard! Conveniently located close to schools, shopping centers, and major hwys. A MUST SEE!!! Agent or tenants to verify schools and square footage. Small non-aggressive pets allowed on case by cases.