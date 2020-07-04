All apartments in Arlington
Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:29 AM

7301 Paleon Drive

7301 Paleon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7301 Paleon Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Fossil Lake

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated open concept home in a great neighborhood of Mansfield schools! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! 3 beds 2 bath with a formal dining. Fresh neutral grey paint throughout, newly install wood-like tile flooring throughout! ZERO carpet! Beautiful kitchen with skylight, granite counter-top, abundance, stainless steel appliances, abundance of counter space, and deep undermount sink. Spacious master suite with a beautiful bathroom with granite counter-top. Spacious backyard! Conveniently located close to schools, shopping centers, and major hwys. A MUST SEE!!! Agent or tenants to verify schools and square footage. Small non-aggressive pets allowed on case by cases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7301 Paleon Drive have any available units?
7301 Paleon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7301 Paleon Drive have?
Some of 7301 Paleon Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7301 Paleon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7301 Paleon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7301 Paleon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7301 Paleon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7301 Paleon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7301 Paleon Drive offers parking.
Does 7301 Paleon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7301 Paleon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7301 Paleon Drive have a pool?
No, 7301 Paleon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7301 Paleon Drive have accessible units?
No, 7301 Paleon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7301 Paleon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7301 Paleon Drive has units with dishwashers.

