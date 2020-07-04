7301 Paleon Drive

Amenities
Beautifully renovated open concept home in a great neighborhood of Mansfield schools! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! 3 beds 2 bath with a formal dining. Fresh neutral grey paint throughout, newly install wood-like tile flooring throughout! ZERO carpet! Beautiful kitchen with skylight, granite counter-top, abundance, stainless steel appliances, abundance of counter space, and deep undermount sink. Spacious master suite with a beautiful bathroom with granite counter-top. Spacious backyard! Conveniently located close to schools, shopping centers, and major hwys. A MUST SEE!!! Agent or tenants to verify schools and square footage. Small non-aggressive pets allowed on case by cases.