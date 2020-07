Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace bathtub oven

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

MISD school ! The home has just under 2000 square feet of living space. Two living areas, one along side with kitchen. Office enclosed with french doors. Master bedroom is split from other bedrooms .

Master bathroom has garden tub and separate shower. Hard surface flooring thought home. A large back yard to enjoy. Easy commute to highways, entertainment and retail.