7117 Blackberry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous 3/2/2 has been completely renovated with new wood like plank flooring in all living areas and upgraded carpeting in all 3 bedrooms. The kitchen has light and bright white cabinets, stunning granite countertops, and brand new stainless appliances. The spacious living room with an oversized fire place is open to both the dining and kitchen, making it ideal for entertaining. All new plumbing and light fixtures throughout with granite in both bathrooms. Split floor plan with master bedroom on opposite side of the house from both secondary bedrooms. Large fenced in backyard. Property backs up to a field so no rear neighbors.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.