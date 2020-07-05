All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 7117 Blackberry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
7117 Blackberry Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

7117 Blackberry Drive

7117 Blackberry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7117 Blackberry Drive, Arlington, TX 76016
Woodfield Arlington

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous 3/2/2 has been completely renovated with new wood like plank flooring in all living areas and upgraded carpeting in all 3 bedrooms. The kitchen has light and bright white cabinets, stunning granite countertops, and brand new stainless appliances. The spacious living room with an oversized fire place is open to both the dining and kitchen, making it ideal for entertaining. All new plumbing and light fixtures throughout with granite in both bathrooms. Split floor plan with master bedroom on opposite side of the house from both secondary bedrooms. Large fenced in backyard. Property backs up to a field so no rear neighbors.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7117 Blackberry Drive have any available units?
7117 Blackberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7117 Blackberry Drive have?
Some of 7117 Blackberry Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7117 Blackberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7117 Blackberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7117 Blackberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7117 Blackberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7117 Blackberry Drive offer parking?
No, 7117 Blackberry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7117 Blackberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7117 Blackberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7117 Blackberry Drive have a pool?
No, 7117 Blackberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7117 Blackberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 7117 Blackberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7117 Blackberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7117 Blackberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center