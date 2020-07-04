7103 Hanrahan Ct

Amenities

Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Mansfield ISD - Please excuse our mess while this make ready is still in progress. This one story home by Pulte features a spacious floor plan. This unit has all of the extras including a large open kitchen, 2 living and dining areas, a large master bath, and a fenced backyard. New vinyl plank flooring is being installed in the common areas and new carpet is going in the bedrooms. Also included is a fresh paint job to match. Hurry because this one won't last long!



Directions: Matlock South, Left On Mansfield-Webb, Right On Webb Ferrell, Left On Hanrahan, Left On Hanrahan Ct.



Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for the app to show. Pay app fees per adult $45 Lease must be signed & deposit paid before taking the property off-market. First full months rent as well as $250 Admin Fee due with any remaining pet dep. all upon move in.



