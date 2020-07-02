All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 710 Edgemont Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
710 Edgemont Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

710 Edgemont Place

710 Edgemont Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

710 Edgemont Place, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Dynamite location in the southeast corridor, near Joe Pool Lake within a few miles of 360/20/287 interchange. Corner lot with partially shaded, large backyard. Classic floorplan with large living room flowing into oversized galley kitchen. All bedrooms located along main hallway. Master sits at the end of the hallway; secondary bedrooms opposite and face the front yard. En suite offers plenty of square footage, large closet and tiled/updated bathroom. Additional bedrooms are nicely sized and feature adequate closet space. All the amenities and space you need for an excellent price!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Edgemont Place have any available units?
710 Edgemont Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 710 Edgemont Place currently offering any rent specials?
710 Edgemont Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Edgemont Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 Edgemont Place is pet friendly.
Does 710 Edgemont Place offer parking?
No, 710 Edgemont Place does not offer parking.
Does 710 Edgemont Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Edgemont Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Edgemont Place have a pool?
Yes, 710 Edgemont Place has a pool.
Does 710 Edgemont Place have accessible units?
No, 710 Edgemont Place does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Edgemont Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 Edgemont Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 Edgemont Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 Edgemont Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Parkwood Square Estates
4019 Park Square Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way
Arlington, TX 76001
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir
Arlington, TX 76016

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center