710 Edgemont Place

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Dynamite location in the southeast corridor, near Joe Pool Lake within a few miles of 360/20/287 interchange. Corner lot with partially shaded, large backyard. Classic floorplan with large living room flowing into oversized galley kitchen. All bedrooms located along main hallway. Master sits at the end of the hallway; secondary bedrooms opposite and face the front yard. En suite offers plenty of square footage, large closet and tiled/updated bathroom. Additional bedrooms are nicely sized and feature adequate closet space. All the amenities and space you need for an excellent price!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.