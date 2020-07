Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Just renovated 3 bed 2 bath 2 Dining 1 Study home by D.R.Horton in Mansfield ISD. Fresh paint, beautiful laminated wood floor and Lots of windows with 2-inch blind. No Carpet! Open concept with island kitchen and spacious living area, split master living, study or office room, and formal dining room. Nice covered back patio with good size backyard. HOA managed community pool, and just minutes to major shopping areas, restaurant, & Hwy 360.