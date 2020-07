Amenities

Tremendous location in a highly sought after location in Mansfield ISD with great size master bedroom and oversized closet. Auxiliary bedrooms are good size featuring a kitchen with plenty of counter space, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops throughout the entire home. Wood flooring can be seen throughout as well with a spacious backyard ready for outdoor family gatherings. This property won't last long at all!!