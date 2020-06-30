Amenities

pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

A spacious and move-in ready 3 -bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Arlington is now available. Home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Bedrooms are split and Kitchen ia spacious and has large pantry/utility room. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Fridge and washer/ dyer are included. For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



*Home will need 7 days from date of approval for owner to vacate.*



https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/708-moss-glen-trl



Anson Wheat, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

972-200-3780



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/708-moss-glen-trl ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.