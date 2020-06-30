Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 3 -bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Arlington is now available. Home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Bedrooms are split and Kitchen ia spacious and has large pantry/utility room. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Fridge and washer/ dyer are included. For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com
*Home will need 7 days from date of approval for owner to vacate.*
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/708-moss-glen-trl
Anson Wheat, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
972-200-3780
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/708-moss-glen-trl ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.