Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to this cozy 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome! Great location with easy access to highway 30 and minutes away from the University of Texas in Arlington. Home features granite countertops, tile and wood vinyl flooring and no carpet throughout. Fridge included. Call today for a private showing!