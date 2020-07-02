7028 Park Green Drive

Well maintained one-story home with four bedrooms and two full bathrooms in Mansfield ISD. Wood floor in living and dining area. Huge backyard for your family parties kids playing. Minutes away from high way 287 and high way I-20. Close to shopping and restaurants. DO NOT MISS THIS ONE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
