7028 Park Green Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 8:45 AM

7028 Park Green Drive

7028 Park Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7028 Park Green Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
Well maintained one-story home with four bedrooms and two full bathrooms in Mansfield ISD. Wood floor in living and dining area. Huge backyard for your family parties kids playing. Minutes away from high way 287 and high way I-20. Close to shopping and restaurants. DO NOT MISS THIS ONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7028 Park Green Drive have any available units?
7028 Park Green Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7028 Park Green Drive have?
Some of 7028 Park Green Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7028 Park Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7028 Park Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7028 Park Green Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7028 Park Green Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 7028 Park Green Drive offer parking?
No, 7028 Park Green Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7028 Park Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7028 Park Green Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7028 Park Green Drive have a pool?
No, 7028 Park Green Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7028 Park Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 7028 Park Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7028 Park Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7028 Park Green Drive has units with dishwashers.

