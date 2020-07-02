7028 Park Green Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities

Well maintained one-story home with four bedrooms and two full bathrooms in Mansfield ISD. Wood floor in living and dining area. Huge backyard for your family parties kids playing. Minutes away from high way 287 and high way I-20. Close to shopping and restaurants. DO NOT MISS THIS ONE!