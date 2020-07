Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, updated home features an open floor plan, vaulted

ceilings, clean modern two tone paint colors and ceramic tile throughout. Amenities include a

wood burning fireplace, laundry room, large closets and ceiling fans in the den and all

bedrooms. The home includes an oversized, shaded, fenced back yard with large storage

building and fabulous covered patio. Located in quiet South Arlington neighborhood near

Matlock and Sublet. This one will go fast!!!