Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
7004 Rovato Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7004 Rovato Drive

7004 Rovato Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7004 Rovato Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Great split bedroom floor plan! Property offers all new wood plank floors. Dine in kitchen with skylight adjacent to the casual living areas. Living area features a fireplace that you can enjoy in both rooms! Combined formal living and dining room. Master suite features two walk in closets and separate garden tub and shower. Great deck in back yard perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7004 Rovato Drive have any available units?
7004 Rovato Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7004 Rovato Drive have?
Some of 7004 Rovato Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7004 Rovato Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7004 Rovato Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7004 Rovato Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7004 Rovato Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 7004 Rovato Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7004 Rovato Drive offers parking.
Does 7004 Rovato Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7004 Rovato Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7004 Rovato Drive have a pool?
No, 7004 Rovato Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7004 Rovato Drive have accessible units?
No, 7004 Rovato Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7004 Rovato Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7004 Rovato Drive has units with dishwashers.

