Great split bedroom floor plan! Property offers all new wood plank floors. Dine in kitchen with skylight adjacent to the casual living areas. Living area features a fireplace that you can enjoy in both rooms! Combined formal living and dining room. Master suite features two walk in closets and separate garden tub and shower. Great deck in back yard perfect for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7004 Rovato Drive have any available units?
7004 Rovato Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7004 Rovato Drive have?
Some of 7004 Rovato Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7004 Rovato Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7004 Rovato Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.