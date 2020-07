Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Nicely updated spacious home with wood burning fireplace . Laminate flooring throughout, with ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen has beautiful granite counter-tops with mosaic tile back-splash. Nice roomy bedrooms with ceiling fans and walk in closets in all bedrooms. Large utility room with walk in pantry. Mansfield ISD , close to major highways , retail and entertainment. Not accepting pets Looking for a move in date by March 1st.