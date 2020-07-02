All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6925 Calender Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6925 Calender Road
Last updated May 21 2019 at 7:46 PM

6925 Calender Road

6925 Calender Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6925 Calender Road, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Beautiful two bedroom duplex situated on almost half an acre. Completely updated. New plank floors in all bedrooms, living and dining areas. Ceramic tile in the kitchen and both baths. Fresh paint. New stainless appliances that include a range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Granite countertops, new cabinets. Washer and dryer connections are downstairs. Two large bedrooms are up along with the full bath. New ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living area. Ready for move in. Must see! NO cats or aggressive breed dogs. One dog under 25 lbs. This home does NOT accept housing assistance. Apply online at: FrontlineProperty.com.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/907195?source=marketing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6925 Calender Road have any available units?
6925 Calender Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6925 Calender Road have?
Some of 6925 Calender Road's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6925 Calender Road currently offering any rent specials?
6925 Calender Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6925 Calender Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6925 Calender Road is pet friendly.
Does 6925 Calender Road offer parking?
No, 6925 Calender Road does not offer parking.
Does 6925 Calender Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6925 Calender Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6925 Calender Road have a pool?
No, 6925 Calender Road does not have a pool.
Does 6925 Calender Road have accessible units?
No, 6925 Calender Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6925 Calender Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6925 Calender Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center