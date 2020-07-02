6925 Calender Road

Amenities

Beautiful two bedroom duplex situated on almost half an acre. Completely updated. New plank floors in all bedrooms, living and dining areas. Ceramic tile in the kitchen and both baths. Fresh paint. New stainless appliances that include a range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Granite countertops, new cabinets. Washer and dryer connections are downstairs. Two large bedrooms are up along with the full bath. New ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living area. Ready for move in. Must see! NO cats or aggressive breed dogs. One dog under 25 lbs. This home does NOT accept housing assistance. Apply online at: FrontlineProperty.com.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/907195?source=marketing

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.