Arlington, TX
6909 Shore Breeze Court
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:54 AM

6909 Shore Breeze Court

6909 Shore Breeze Court · No Longer Available
Location

6909 Shore Breeze Court, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully crafted 4-2-2 home in the Arlington area!! This home offers plenty in space and a decent sized front and backyard. The interior offers plenty of living space in the living room and bedrooms, also comes with a fireplace, granite counter-tops, backsplash and more. The masterbath also comes with a seperate shower and tub. The home is also 2 stories with a second living space upstairs. Located close to plenty of shopping, schools, and parks. Is also located near Lake arlington, I-20 and 287.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6909 Shore Breeze Court have any available units?
6909 Shore Breeze Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6909 Shore Breeze Court have?
Some of 6909 Shore Breeze Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6909 Shore Breeze Court currently offering any rent specials?
6909 Shore Breeze Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6909 Shore Breeze Court pet-friendly?
No, 6909 Shore Breeze Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6909 Shore Breeze Court offer parking?
Yes, 6909 Shore Breeze Court offers parking.
Does 6909 Shore Breeze Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6909 Shore Breeze Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6909 Shore Breeze Court have a pool?
No, 6909 Shore Breeze Court does not have a pool.
Does 6909 Shore Breeze Court have accessible units?
No, 6909 Shore Breeze Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6909 Shore Breeze Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6909 Shore Breeze Court has units with dishwashers.
