6909 Shore Breeze Court

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully crafted 4-2-2 home in the Arlington area!! This home offers plenty in space and a decent sized front and backyard. The interior offers plenty of living space in the living room and bedrooms, also comes with a fireplace, granite counter-tops, backsplash and more. The masterbath also comes with a seperate shower and tub. The home is also 2 stories with a second living space upstairs. Located close to plenty of shopping, schools, and parks. Is also located near Lake arlington, I-20 and 287.