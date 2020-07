Amenities

Make this cute home in south Arlington yours! This home is getting a fresh coat of paint and features a mix of vinyl plank flooring and ceramic tile throughout. New carpet has just been installed in each bedroom. This home has upgraded fixtures, a fireplace in the large living area, vaulted ceilings, a large walk-in master closet, and oversized garage. See this home before it's gone!