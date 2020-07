Amenities

This room contains a king sized bed, walk-in closet, linens, and clothing hangers. The room will also be outfitted with a small fridge, microwave, and desk. Two loads of laundry per week - included in the monthly rent. That's right, your laundry is washed, dried, folded/hung. It is ideal for a college student or empty nester. No smoking, or parties, or overnight guests. You will have access to a full sized bathroom complete with towels, wash cloths, and hand towels.