Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

6727 White Tail Lane Available 09/05/19 Nice Updated Home in Mansfield ISD - Single story home in Mansfield ISD. Updated paint and laminate flooring in living area and hallway. Newer carpet in the 3 bedrooms that have a split arrangement. Fireplace and fenced yard. Garage door opener. Shed in back.



Tenant occupied until Aug. 27th. . Can show ahead of time. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



(RLNE3987828)