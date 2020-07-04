6714 Snapdragon Lane

Amenities

Gorgeous one-story home w-2 living & 2 dining area - $2000 per month. Spacious 3 beds in a sought after quiet neighborhood & walking distance to Seguin High School. Features include vaulted ceiling w-no popcorn, NEST thermostat, all new flooring, zero carpet, granite counters, under-mounted sinks, & fresh crisp paint. Updated energy saving LED lights throughout, new commodes, modern lights, & sparkling chandeliers. Spacious backyard w-a brand new cedar fence on metal poles & side gate access. Minutes away from I-20, restaurants, & shopping centers. No smoking, no past evictions, no vouchers or Section 8 accepted. Credit above 600. Minimum 2-year term rental.