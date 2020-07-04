All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 6 2020

6714 Snapdragon Lane

6714 Snapdragon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6714 Snapdragon Lane, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Gorgeous one-story home w-2 living & 2 dining area - $2000 per month. Spacious 3 beds in a sought after quiet neighborhood & walking distance to Seguin High School. Features include vaulted ceiling w-no popcorn, NEST thermostat, all new flooring, zero carpet, granite counters, under-mounted sinks, & fresh crisp paint. Updated energy saving LED lights throughout, new commodes, modern lights, & sparkling chandeliers. Spacious backyard w-a brand new cedar fence on metal poles & side gate access. Minutes away from I-20, restaurants, & shopping centers. No smoking, no past evictions, no vouchers or Section 8 accepted. Credit above 600. Minimum 2-year term rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6714 Snapdragon Lane have any available units?
6714 Snapdragon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6714 Snapdragon Lane have?
Some of 6714 Snapdragon Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6714 Snapdragon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6714 Snapdragon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6714 Snapdragon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6714 Snapdragon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6714 Snapdragon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6714 Snapdragon Lane offers parking.
Does 6714 Snapdragon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6714 Snapdragon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6714 Snapdragon Lane have a pool?
No, 6714 Snapdragon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6714 Snapdragon Lane have accessible units?
No, 6714 Snapdragon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6714 Snapdragon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6714 Snapdragon Lane has units with dishwashers.

