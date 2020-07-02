All apartments in Arlington
6706 Prairie Fire Road

Location

6706 Prairie Fire Road, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Ready for Move-in! This 5 Bedroom, 3 bath home is located in the Collins Terrace Subdivision. It is conveniently located close to Beckham Elementary School, shopping centers and Hwy 360 and I-20. This 2 story home features large spacious rooms upstairs and down and is hard wired for the internet. The floor plan is open and laid out perfectly for entertaining! The kitchen features an abundance of cabinetry, microwave, dishwasher and a large island. Huge utility-laundry room with ample shelves and storage. The large backyard has plenty of room for relaxing or for family playtime.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6706 Prairie Fire Road have any available units?
6706 Prairie Fire Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6706 Prairie Fire Road have?
Some of 6706 Prairie Fire Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6706 Prairie Fire Road currently offering any rent specials?
6706 Prairie Fire Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6706 Prairie Fire Road pet-friendly?
No, 6706 Prairie Fire Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6706 Prairie Fire Road offer parking?
Yes, 6706 Prairie Fire Road offers parking.
Does 6706 Prairie Fire Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6706 Prairie Fire Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6706 Prairie Fire Road have a pool?
No, 6706 Prairie Fire Road does not have a pool.
Does 6706 Prairie Fire Road have accessible units?
No, 6706 Prairie Fire Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6706 Prairie Fire Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6706 Prairie Fire Road has units with dishwashers.

