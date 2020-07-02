6706 Prairie Fire Road

Amenities

Ready for Move-in! This 5 Bedroom, 3 bath home is located in the Collins Terrace Subdivision. It is conveniently located close to Beckham Elementary School, shopping centers and Hwy 360 and I-20. This 2 story home features large spacious rooms upstairs and down and is hard wired for the internet. The floor plan is open and laid out perfectly for entertaining! The kitchen features an abundance of cabinetry, microwave, dishwasher and a large island. Huge utility-laundry room with ample shelves and storage. The large backyard has plenty of room for relaxing or for family playtime.