All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6601 Blackberry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6601 Blackberry Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6601 Blackberry Drive

6601 Blackberry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6601 Blackberry Drive, Arlington, TX 76016
Woodfield Arlington

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute three bedroom two bath home has been complete remodeled! Updates include fresh paint inside and out, new flooring, appliances, vanities, quartz countertops, lights and fixtures, blinds, glass door to backyard, garage door and roof! Good sized living area with woodburning fireplace is open to kitchen and dining area. Kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of storage space. Spacious master bedroom with bath. Other bedrooms are nice sized. Fenced backyard! Convenient location! A must see that won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6601 Blackberry Drive have any available units?
6601 Blackberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6601 Blackberry Drive have?
Some of 6601 Blackberry Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6601 Blackberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6601 Blackberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6601 Blackberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6601 Blackberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6601 Blackberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6601 Blackberry Drive offers parking.
Does 6601 Blackberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6601 Blackberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6601 Blackberry Drive have a pool?
No, 6601 Blackberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6601 Blackberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 6601 Blackberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6601 Blackberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6601 Blackberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center