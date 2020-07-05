6601 Blackberry Drive

Amenities

Cute three bedroom two bath home has been complete remodeled! Updates include fresh paint inside and out, new flooring, appliances, vanities, quartz countertops, lights and fixtures, blinds, glass door to backyard, garage door and roof! Good sized living area with woodburning fireplace is open to kitchen and dining area. Kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of storage space. Spacious master bedroom with bath. Other bedrooms are nice sized. Fenced backyard! Convenient location! A must see that won't last long.