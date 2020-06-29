All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6523 Spitfire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6523 Spitfire Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6523 Spitfire Drive

6523 Spitfire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6523 Spitfire Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You'll love living in this stylish home! The home has a fenced outdoor living space! This home features a fireplace in the family room and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample counter space. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle. Choose from the nation's leader in home leasing and apply online today.Pet friendly home with breed restrictions. $250 non refundable pet fee and $35 pet rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6523 Spitfire Drive have any available units?
6523 Spitfire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6523 Spitfire Drive have?
Some of 6523 Spitfire Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6523 Spitfire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6523 Spitfire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6523 Spitfire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6523 Spitfire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6523 Spitfire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6523 Spitfire Drive offers parking.
Does 6523 Spitfire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6523 Spitfire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6523 Spitfire Drive have a pool?
No, 6523 Spitfire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6523 Spitfire Drive have accessible units?
No, 6523 Spitfire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6523 Spitfire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6523 Spitfire Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center