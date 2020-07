Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated property in great, quiet Arlington neighborhood. Fresh paint inside and out, vinyl flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms, new designer light and plumbing fixtures, new hardware throughout, new SS appliances, granite in kitchen and bath, new subway back splash. Light, bright and ready for new owner! Nice fenced in back yard, Mansfield schools, LOCATION, close to I-20 and cowboys stadium, and TX Live.