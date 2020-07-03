6422 Valleybrooke Court

Amenities
Close to shopping malls and freeways for easy access to Dallas and Fort Worth. Fresh paint, flooring and more, ready for new tenants. 3 Bedrooms; 2 Bathrooms; 2 Car Garage; Wood Burning Fire Place, Ceiling Fans; Walk-in Master Closet; Master Bathroom has Garden Tub & Stand-up Shower, dual Sinks; Laundry Area with Full Size WD Hook-ups; Fenced in Backyard; Storage Closet. Close to dining, entertainment, shopping, and schools. Must see. Come and make this one your own.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.