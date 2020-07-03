All apartments in Arlington
6422 Valleybrooke Court
Last updated April 6 2020 at 6:20 PM

6422 Valleybrooke Court

6422 Valleybrooke Court · No Longer Available
Location

6422 Valleybrooke Court, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Close to shopping malls and freeways for easy access to Dallas and Fort Worth. Fresh paint, flooring and more, ready for new tenants. 3 Bedrooms; 2 Bathrooms; 2 Car Garage; Wood Burning Fire Place, Ceiling Fans; Walk-in Master Closet; Master Bathroom has Garden Tub & Stand-up Shower, dual Sinks; Laundry Area with Full Size WD Hook-ups; Fenced in Backyard; Storage Closet. Close to dining, entertainment, shopping, and schools. Must see. Come and make this one your own.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6422 Valleybrooke Court have any available units?
6422 Valleybrooke Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6422 Valleybrooke Court have?
Some of 6422 Valleybrooke Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6422 Valleybrooke Court currently offering any rent specials?
6422 Valleybrooke Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6422 Valleybrooke Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6422 Valleybrooke Court is pet friendly.
Does 6422 Valleybrooke Court offer parking?
Yes, 6422 Valleybrooke Court offers parking.
Does 6422 Valleybrooke Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6422 Valleybrooke Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6422 Valleybrooke Court have a pool?
No, 6422 Valleybrooke Court does not have a pool.
Does 6422 Valleybrooke Court have accessible units?
No, 6422 Valleybrooke Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6422 Valleybrooke Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6422 Valleybrooke Court does not have units with dishwashers.

