6422 Valleybrooke Court

Amenities

pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Close to shopping malls and freeways for easy access to Dallas and Fort Worth. Fresh paint, flooring and more, ready for new tenants. 3 Bedrooms; 2 Bathrooms; 2 Car Garage; Wood Burning Fire Place, Ceiling Fans; Walk-in Master Closet; Master Bathroom has Garden Tub & Stand-up Shower, dual Sinks; Laundry Area with Full Size WD Hook-ups; Fenced in Backyard; Storage Closet. Close to dining, entertainment, shopping, and schools. Must see. Come and make this one your own.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.