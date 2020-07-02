6407 Valleybrooke Court

Amenities
Completely Remodeled 2 Bed 2-Bath Duplex with nice size Backyard on quiet Cul-de-sac. Features full size laundry room, Back covered patio and 2 car carport. Fresh Paint inside and Out including removal of popcorn ceilings and replacing all rotted wood outside.. Updates include Laminate and tile flooring, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel appliances, Brush Nickel Plumbing fixtures and door hardware, Lighting and fans. Entire Fence recently replaced and sod for the yard. No Smokers!! No Pets!!