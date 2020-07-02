6407 Valleybrooke Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Completely Remodeled 2 Bed 2-Bath Duplex with nice size Backyard on quiet Cul-de-sac. Features full size laundry room, Back covered patio and 2 car carport. Fresh Paint inside and Out including removal of popcorn ceilings and replacing all rotted wood outside.. Updates include Laminate and tile flooring, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel appliances, Brush Nickel Plumbing fixtures and door hardware, Lighting and fans. Entire Fence recently replaced and sod for the yard. No Smokers!! No Pets!!