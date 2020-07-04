All apartments in Arlington
639 Almandora Drive
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:41 AM

639 Almandora Drive

639 Almandora Drive · No Longer Available
Location

639 Almandora Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Harris Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 Almandora Drive have any available units?
639 Almandora Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 639 Almandora Drive have?
Some of 639 Almandora Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 Almandora Drive currently offering any rent specials?
639 Almandora Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 Almandora Drive pet-friendly?
No, 639 Almandora Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 639 Almandora Drive offer parking?
Yes, 639 Almandora Drive offers parking.
Does 639 Almandora Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 639 Almandora Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 Almandora Drive have a pool?
No, 639 Almandora Drive does not have a pool.
Does 639 Almandora Drive have accessible units?
No, 639 Almandora Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 639 Almandora Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 639 Almandora Drive has units with dishwashers.

