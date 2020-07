Amenities

This is a terrific 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2ga home that has been completely remodeled. Some of the gorgeous upgrades include fresh paint inside and out, updated landscaping, new fencing, new blinds, new ceiling fans, new kitchen countertops with new cabinet hardware! New shower surround in bathroom, and all new plumbing fixtures. Gorgeous new vinyl plank throughout and new plush carpet in bedrooms! This home is a must see! Do not miss out!