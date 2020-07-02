All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6304 Sandybrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6304 Sandybrook Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 10:09 AM

6304 Sandybrook Drive

6304 Sandybrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6304 Sandybrook Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
You will love this well cared for- super energy efficient- single story home in desired Meadowmere addition of Arlington AND in highly desired Martin High school attendance zone!!! Enjoy updated vinyl siding, updated windows, updated HVAC system & ductwork, 2015 roof replacement, updated master bathroom and kitchen, updated lighting-AND MORE!!! Relax and entertain in private backyard with nice sized covered patio, rear entry garage, storage shed and room for a boat or RV!!! Great location just minutes to highway 287, Interstate 20, major shopping areas and restaurants!!! Sorry No cats No Aggressive breeds of dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6304 Sandybrook Drive have any available units?
6304 Sandybrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6304 Sandybrook Drive have?
Some of 6304 Sandybrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6304 Sandybrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6304 Sandybrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6304 Sandybrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6304 Sandybrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6304 Sandybrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6304 Sandybrook Drive offers parking.
Does 6304 Sandybrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6304 Sandybrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6304 Sandybrook Drive have a pool?
No, 6304 Sandybrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6304 Sandybrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 6304 Sandybrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6304 Sandybrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6304 Sandybrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
West Village Townhomes
300 W Pioneer Pkwy
Arlington, TX 76010
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
Parkwood Square Estates
4019 Park Square Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center