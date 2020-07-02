All apartments in Arlington
6302 Sandybrook Drive
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:22 AM

6302 Sandybrook Drive

6302 Sandybrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6302 Sandybrook Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute two bedroom two bath home has tons of storage! Two living areas, one with woodburning fireplace. Two dining areas and kitchen with breakfast bar, built in microwave and walk in pantry which offers plenty of storage space. Spacious master bedroom has bath with separate shower, garden tub, separate vanities and walkin closet. Other bedroom is nice sized and also has a walkin closet. Fenced backyard with open patio and mature trees! Front yard maintenance included! Convenient location! This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6302 Sandybrook Drive have any available units?
6302 Sandybrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6302 Sandybrook Drive have?
Some of 6302 Sandybrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6302 Sandybrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6302 Sandybrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6302 Sandybrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6302 Sandybrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6302 Sandybrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6302 Sandybrook Drive offers parking.
Does 6302 Sandybrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6302 Sandybrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6302 Sandybrook Drive have a pool?
No, 6302 Sandybrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6302 Sandybrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 6302 Sandybrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6302 Sandybrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6302 Sandybrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

