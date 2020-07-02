6302 Sandybrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Cute two bedroom two bath home has tons of storage! Two living areas, one with woodburning fireplace. Two dining areas and kitchen with breakfast bar, built in microwave and walk in pantry which offers plenty of storage space. Spacious master bedroom has bath with separate shower, garden tub, separate vanities and walkin closet. Other bedroom is nice sized and also has a walkin closet. Fenced backyard with open patio and mature trees! Front yard maintenance included! Convenient location! This is a must see!